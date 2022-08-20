Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madras Day 2022: Chennai turns 383, celebrations at Elliot’s beach

Updated on Aug 20, 2022 09:50 AM IST

Chennai: The celebration will have about 50 stalls where 25 stalls will be for food and food related and 25 stalls for handicrafts, value add food etc. also we will be having traditional games and live stage performance.

File image of people riding on a swing in a carnival.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

Chennai Day 2022: The Greater Chennai Corporation is organising Madras Day celebrations at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar as Chennai turns 383 years on Saturday. The celebrations will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The entry to the two-day celebration event will commence on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

“As part of the Chennai Day celebrations, we are organising an exclusive Chennai nite at the Besant Nagar from 20 to 21 August 2022 ( 4 pm to 1130 pm). This exclusive celebration will have about 50 stalls where 25 stalls will be for food and food related and 25 stalls for handicrafts, value add food etc. also we will be having traditional games, live stage performance etc,” CII said in a statement.

Event details
Start dateAugust 20
End dateAugust 21
Timings3:30pm pm to 11:30 pm on both days
VenueElliot’s Beach, Besent Nagar Beach Road, Chennai
Theme“Our Chennai, our pride”
Traffic advisory for Chennai Day 2022

The Greater Chennai Police have also shared details of traffic diversion around Elliot’s Beach. According to city’s local media:

> Movement of vehicles from 7th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue Eliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue.

> Vehicles coming from 16th Cross Street intending to go towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 2nd avenue and 16th Cross Street, DT Next reported.

> Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to Eliot’s beach will be diverted to a different route to reach their destination.

