Magh Mela security to be modelled on Kumbh

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:38 IST

The district police are busy finalising a comprehensive security plan for the Magh Mela 2020, the first important bathing date of which falls on January 10 next year on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

Deputy inspector general KP Singh, who led the security forces during Kumbh Mela 2019, said security arrangements at Magh Mela will be on the same model as the Kumbh.

There would be no laxity in ensuring state-of-the art security arrangements as many senior seers and prominent leaders are expected to visit the annual fair in the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

However, the city of tents will not be as vast this time in comparison to the Kumbh-2019.

Each and every corner of the tent city will be under strict surveillance of CCTV cameras for which new tenders would be floated soon, he said.

The control room and command centre would be established for monitoring the CCTV cameras and issuing instructions.

Security personnel will use the same hi-tech gadgets and equipments that were purchased for the Kumbh-2019 which include drones, sand bikes, motor boats, life jackets, hi-tech fire extinguishers and vehicles, the DIG added.

Besides the Uttar Pradesh police jawans, Anti- Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force, CRPF, RAF, NDRF, SDRF and other paramilitary forces would be depolyed during the Magh Mela for the security of pilgrims and VIPs visiting the annual fair. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and intelligence agencies will also be pressed into service.