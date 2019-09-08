Magisterial probe ordered by CM yet to start in Batala firecracker factory blast

cities

The magisterial inquiry ordered by chief minister Amarinder Singh was yet to start in the Batala firecracker factory blast even as three days have passed since the CM issued order in this regard.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal told that a team was constituted under additional deputy commissioner (general) Tajinder Pal Singh Sandhu and by Monday morning, the committee will start probe into the incident. “As ordered by the government, it will be a time-bound inquiry and within 15 days, ADC will submit his report to him,” he said.

When asked about other members of the probe team, he said that ADC will decide on its members.

He said all officials, whose laxity resulted into this massive tragedy, will be identified and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under SP (D) Kulwant Singh and comprising DSP (city) B.K Singla and SHO (Civil Lines) Mukhtiar Singh.

About the old FIR which was registered against the factory owner in January 2017, he said that he had discussed the case with legal experts following which the police have now decided to submit its ‘final report’ in the court.

Terming the SIT constituted by the Batala police as an ‘eye wash’, local SAD MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal alleged that the officials, whose laxity led to this tragedy, were part the investigation team.

“The factory was operating without license since 2017. The residential area falls under the jurisdiction of DSP Singla and SHO Mukhtiar Singh. How can they be part of the SIT? The probe should be transferred to sitting judge of high court” he said.

Meanwhile, following the allegations levelled by MLA Lakhbir Singh , DSP(city) Singla was replaced by DSP(D) Lakhwinder Singh, confirmed SSP.

