'Maharashtra's economy to be built on tourism'

‘Maharashtra’s economy to be built on tourism’

Jan 09, 2020
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

Days after taking charge of the tourism and environment ministry, Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said Maharashtra’s economy can be built on tourism, and that his ministry will come up with a regional tourism plan for the same.

“Maharashtra has Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts that are a wonder. It has a beautiful coastline, mountains, and a green belt. We are coming up with a regional tourism plan that will be presented before the cabinet once ready,” said Thackeray.

The state minister said he believed that both his portfolios of tourism and environment were very important for the state. He said he discussed the issue of tourism development with minister of state for environment (MoS) Sanjay Bansode, and MoS for tourism Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday. “We are a team, and will work with the aim of pulling in maximum national and international tourists to Maharashtra,” he said.

When asked about opposition to the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s controversial decision to lease out forts to private parties for development, Thackeray said, “All of that is being reviewed now.”

When asked about the possibility of another Opposition alliance — in light of the meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis — Thackeray said, “Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is addressing people’s problems. My job as part of it is to focus on development work, and not engage in politics even after the elections are over.” Reacting to the BJP’s losses in the Nagpur district council polls, Thackeray said, “The people of Maharashtra have shown they have faith in MVA. Our mantra has been not to engage in politics after elections are over, and focus on development work.”

