Man back from Dubai is suspected coronavirus case in Punjab’s Moga town

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:39 IST

MOGA: A local resident who returned from Dubai on March 3 is a suspected coronavirus case in Moga.

The man complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus patients on Wednesday morning. But after couple of tests, he refused to get admitted in the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital and left.

“The patient complained of respiratory discomfort. Initially, he refused to get himself admitted in the isolation ward, but now he has agreed to stay under observation at the ward and a team is on its way to bring him back to the hospital. Initial tests show he has symptoms of pneumonia, but we will send his blood samples for coronavirus testing to Pune. He will be kept under observation,” said health inspector Mohinderpal Lumba.

“I am in touch with the heath authorities. The patient got scared after heath authorities tried to get him admitted to the isolation ward and left the hospital, but he has now agreed to stay under observation,” deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said.