e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man back from Dubai is suspected coronavirus case in Punjab’s Moga town

Man back from Dubai is suspected coronavirus case in Punjab’s Moga town

Patient got scared after heath authorities tried to get him admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital and left; he has now agreed to stay under observation

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MOGA: A local resident who returned from Dubai on March 3 is a suspected coronavirus case in Moga.

The man complained of symptoms akin to those seen in coronavirus patients on Wednesday morning. But after couple of tests, he refused to get admitted in the isolation ward of the Moga civil hospital and left.

“The patient complained of respiratory discomfort. Initially, he refused to get himself admitted in the isolation ward, but now he has agreed to stay under observation at the ward and a team is on its way to bring him back to the hospital. Initial tests show he has symptoms of pneumonia, but we will send his blood samples for coronavirus testing to Pune. He will be kept under observation,” said health inspector Mohinderpal Lumba.

“I am in touch with the heath authorities. The patient got scared after heath authorities tried to get him admitted to the isolation ward and left the hospital, but he has now agreed to stay under observation,” deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said.

top news
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar to seek fresh death warrant from court
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar to seek fresh death warrant from court
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, task force in place: Kejriwal
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Queen tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back ahead of royal exit
Queen tells grandson Harry he is always welcome back ahead of royal exit
Suzuki Gixxer BS 6 and Gixxer SF BS 6 launched, price details inside
Suzuki Gixxer BS 6 and Gixxer SF BS 6 launched, price details inside
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities