Man commits suicide over bank loan fraud

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:38 IST

An FIR against the branch manager of a national bank and another person was lodged on Friday after body of a person was found from inside his residence in Dhumanganj area.

Police said the suicide note found from the spot indicated that the man ended his life after coming to know that one of his associates had taken a loan from a bank and made him a guarantor without his knowledge.

“Even the bank officials did not inform him of any such loan on his name and despite complaints to the police and concerned officials no action was taken against the accused,” the suicide note further said.

The 45-year-old deceased was a native of Kaushambi district and was currently living alone at his residence in Dhumanganj area. He was preparing to contest zila panchayat polls.

On Friday, his neighbour got suspicious when he did not came out of his residence for long. Dhumanganj police reached the spot and broke the door where his body was found lying under a cot. Circle Officer Brijnarayan Singh said postmortem report suggested death due to poisoning.

“On the basis of the suicide note, a named FIR has been lodged against two persons, including the branch manager of a bank,” said the CO.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:38 IST