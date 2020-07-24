e-paper
Home / Cities / Man, cousin sister die after consuming poisonous substance in Rohtak

Man, cousin sister die after consuming poisonous substance in Rohtak

The victims were in their early 20’s.

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A brother and his cousin sister on Thursday died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at a hotel here, police said.

The victims were in their early 20’s. The man belonged to a village in Panipat and the girl is a resident of a village in Rohtak.

Hotel owner Amit Kumar said a man and a woman in their early 20’s had visited the hotel at around 5.30 pm on Thursday evening. “They stayed inside a room for an hour. When they came out of their room, we suspected that they might have consumed some poisonous substance as their health had deteriorated. We rushed them to a civil hospital here and informed the police. Later, they were shifted to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where they succumbed during treatment,” the hotel owner said.

He said the duo had made phone calls to their family members from a hotel servant’s mobile phone. “We had narrated the entire incident to their family when the duo’s health deteriorated,” Amit said.

A police spokesman said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc and the postmortem was conducted at the PGIMS. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report.

