Man killed, cousin battling for life as bus hits their car on Airport Road in Mohali

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:50 IST

Mohali A 27-year-old Mohali man was killed while his cousin is battling for life after their car rammed into a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus on Airport Road late on Sunday night.

Two other car occupants escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagwant Singla, 27. He belonged to Bathinda and was working here in a private firm. He was sitting next to his cousin Anshul Singla, who was driving the car.

Both were staying in a rented accommodation in Sector 63 and were returning home after dinner in Chandigarh along with two friends — Perry and Aryan Sharma — who stay in the same locality.

An HRTC bus on its way to Manali from Delhi hit their car as they reached the Sector 68/69/78/79 intersection around 12:30am. Blinkers of the traffic lights were on at that time, said police.

Bus passengers helped rescue the men and rushed them to a private hospital in Phase 8. However, Bhagwant was declared brought dead.

Anshul, who was saved from the severe impact because of airbags, is undergoing treatment. His condition remains critical. The remaining two — who were sitting on the rear seat — were discharged after first aid.

Bus driver Rajiv Kumar told police that he slammed the brakes as soon as the car came in front of him, but it was too late. He was arrested, but released on bail.

A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station. Bhagwant’s body was handed over to his family after the postmortem.

Two hurt as car hits parked truck

Two men were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Sector 82 in wee hours of Monday. They have been identified as Satnam Singh and Sarabjit Singh, both of Phase 10. While Satnam is admitted to GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh, and is said to be battling for his life, his friend Sarabjit was discharged after treatment.

The two were on their way back from Zirakpur when the accident took place. Police said the truck driver had stopped to enquire about directions. The truck bears a Haryana registration number. Police are yet to register a case.