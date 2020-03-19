e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man on the run after strangling wife in Thane

Man on the run after strangling wife in Thane

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife following a dispute at their home in Naya Nagar locality of Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when accused Naseer Rais Khan allegedly strangled his wife Samim following an argument, an official said. A manhunt has been launched for Khan, who fled the scene after killing the victim, he added.

The accused, who owned a mobile phone shop, reportedly called his sister after committing the crime and the police were subsequently informed, he said.

The couple were married in 2016 and had a three-year- old daughter, who wasn’t present at the time of the incident, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the absconding accused and further probe is underway, he said.

top news
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM Modi’s speech, Goa ‘hoax’, India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities