e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man rapes woman at quarantine facility

Man rapes woman at quarantine facility

cities Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:14 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man has been booked for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old homemaker at a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Panvel, where both were admitted. The accused posed as a doctor. The incident took place on Thursday evening and is the first instance of rape reported from a quarantine facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The accused, a resident of Panvel, used to work at a mall but has been unemployed since the lockdown. The homemaker lives in Kharghar with her husband and two children.

The woman was admitted to the Indiabulls quarantine facility in Kongaon on Wednesday and the accused was admitted on Thursday. “On Thursday evening, hours after arriving, he [the accused] went to the woman’s room. During their conversation, she told her she was having leg pain. He claimed he is a doctor and offered to give her a leg massage. He then sexually assaulted her and left,” said an officer from Panvel rural police station.

The woman later reported the assault to a staff member and the police was informed.

“We have booked the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently not under arrest as he has tested positive and is getting treatment for Covid-19,” said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector, Panvel rural police station.

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In