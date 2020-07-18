Man rapes woman at quarantine facility

cities

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:14 IST

A 25-year-old man has been booked for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old homemaker at a Covid-19 quarantine facility in Panvel, where both were admitted. The accused posed as a doctor. The incident took place on Thursday evening and is the first instance of rape reported from a quarantine facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The accused, a resident of Panvel, used to work at a mall but has been unemployed since the lockdown. The homemaker lives in Kharghar with her husband and two children.

The woman was admitted to the Indiabulls quarantine facility in Kongaon on Wednesday and the accused was admitted on Thursday. “On Thursday evening, hours after arriving, he [the accused] went to the woman’s room. During their conversation, she told her she was having leg pain. He claimed he is a doctor and offered to give her a leg massage. He then sexually assaulted her and left,” said an officer from Panvel rural police station.

The woman later reported the assault to a staff member and the police was informed.

“We have booked the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently not under arrest as he has tested positive and is getting treatment for Covid-19,” said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector, Panvel rural police station.