IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Man shoots cousin dead while playing game in Ghaziabad
cities

Man shoots cousin dead while playing game in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on Saturday when Salman and his cousin, Shokeen alias Mota, 32, were playing game on a street outside their house, he said.
PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. (Pic for representation)

A 31-year-old man allegedly shot dead his cousin while playing a game following a petty dispute, police said on Sunday.

Later, the accused, Salman, turned himself in at a police station and confessed to the killing, Deputy Superintendent of Police (trainee) Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The incident took place on Saturday when Salman and his cousin, Shokeen alias Mota, 32, were playing game on a street outside their house, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP