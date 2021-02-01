Man shoots cousin dead while playing game in Ghaziabad

A 31-year-old man allegedly shot dead his cousin while playing a game following a petty dispute, police said on Sunday.

Later, the accused, Salman, turned himself in at a police station and confessed to the killing, Deputy Superintendent of Police (trainee) Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The incident took place on Saturday when Salman and his cousin, Shokeen alias Mota, 32, were playing game on a street outside their house, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma added.