Home / Cities / Man stabs wife to death after quarrel over dinner in Ludhiana

Man stabs wife to death after quarrel over dinner in Ludhiana

The couple had a troubled marriage and both of them have lodged police complaints against each other in the past. They had also filed a court case for separation

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ludhiana
A quarrel over ‘dinner’ took an ugly turn after a 43-year-old man killed his wife in Salem Tabri on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Jasvir Kaur,40. Her husband identified as Kulwant Singh runs a Karyana store in the city. The couple was married for 17 years and had two children from their marriage.

The couple had a troubled marriage and both of them have lodged police complaints against each other in the past. They had also filed a court case for separation. However, the family of both managed to strike a compromise between the couple.

According to Salem Tabri station house officer Gopal Krishan, the accused used to suspect his wife to be an infidel.

On Monday, when Kulwant returned home later during the night, Jasvir Kaur refused to offer him dinner. This triggered a fight between the couple. In a fit of rage, the accused pulled out scissors kept in the house and stabbed his wife seven times on the head, chest and abdomen, the SHO said.

The couple’s son witnessed the ghastly attack and raised the alarm. Witnessing commotion, residents of the locality informed the police about the incident. Cops reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

In the meantime, Kulwant managed to escape the scene. SHO Gopal Krishan said that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

