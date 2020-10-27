e-paper
Home / Cities / Man tries to drive over closed rail crossing, hit by train in Jungpura

Man tries to drive over closed rail crossing, hit by train in Jungpura

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was injured after he was hit by a speeding goods train when he tried to drive through a closed railway track in Jungpura on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 4.37 pm when the government railway police at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station received information that a vehicle had collided with a good train under the Jungpura-Bhogal flyover and a man was trapped inside.

The GRP staff reached spot and found that a Honda Amaze car was stuck under the wheels of a goods train. “With the help of fire fighters, the car was cut open and the man was pulled out. He was sent to AIIMS trauma centre in an ambulance where he is under treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said the man was identified as Mohan Lal, who is employed as a driver.

“Preliminary probe revealed after dropping his employer near Jal Vihar on Tuesday, Lal was heading towards Lajpat Nagar when, apparently to take a short cut, he drove towards the railway tracks that were closed from both sides. In the meantime, a goods train approached Lal’s car. He failed to escape in time and was hit,” Singh said.

His condition is stable and a probe is under way, he said.

