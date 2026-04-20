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Man wanted in rape-murder case of his 4-year-old niece killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad

Man wanted in rape-murder case of his 4-year-old niece killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:37 am IST
PTI |
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Ghaziabad , A 55-year-old criminal wanted in the case of rape and murder of his four-year-old niece was killed in a police encounter late on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, a police official said on Monday.

Man wanted in rape-murder case of his 4-year-old niece killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad

In the joint operation carried out by the police and Crime Branch, the accused Jeeshan, carrying a cash reward of 50,000, allegedly opened fire to evade arrest, resulting in injuries to two personnel, the police said.

According to the police, at around 12 noon on April 11, Jeeshan allegedly lured the child from outside her home on the pretext of buying her toffees. He took her to his room, where he allegedly raped her and subsequently strangled her to death. Following the crime, the accused carried the body on his shoulders and dumped it under a car on an 80-foot road in the Shalimar Garden police station area before fleeing.

Two days ago, his presence was captured on CCTV footage at Delhi railway station when he was trying to flee out of Delhi. The police received a tip-off that the accused was scheduled to meet someone near the Banthla canal in Loni, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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