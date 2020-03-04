Man, woman found dead on tracks in Karnal

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:33 IST

Bodies of a man and a woman, both in their early 20s, were found on railway tracks near Bhaini Khurd village of Karnal district, police said on Wednesday.

It is suspected that they jumped in front of train after running away from their homes.

The bodies were spotted by locals, who alerted the government railway police (GRP) and the bodies were sent to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

They lived in neighbouring villages. As per the information, they had gone missing on Tuesday evening and few hours later, their bodies were found on the tracks.

As per locals, the woman’s marriage was scheduled for March 12.

Government railway police station in-charge Tara Chand said on receiving information about the bodies, a team reached the spot and after identification, their family members were informed.

Cops did not recover any suicide note from the spot, he said, adding that inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.