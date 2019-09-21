Maths course in two colleges to be discontinued due to low enrolment

cities

Gurugram: The state’s higher education department has decided to discontinue courses where the strength of the enrolled students is low and doesn’t meet the norms laid by the government. As per the directive issued by the department on Wednesday, more than 50 courses across 38 government colleges in the state will be discontinued with effect from the next academic session (2020-21).

The development comes after the department took cognizance of the poor student enrolment in the current year. In new colleges, courses where the student’s strength is less than 10 are being discontinued.

In Gurugram district, mathematics course at the undergraduate level will be discontinued in two colleges — Government College, Farrukhnagar, and Government College, Rithoj. While the college in Rithoj was started last year, the one in Farrukhnagar took admissions for the first time this year. The college in Rithoj offers mathematics and economics courses with student strength of 2 and 22, respectively, whereas Farrukhnagar college offers five courses — all with student strength less than 30. The college struggled to get enrolment for the mathematics course and only one student is currently pursuing the course.

Both the colleges have poor enrolment in other courses, but only maths is being discontinued for now, officials said.

“Maths is usually considered as a difficult subject by students due to which there aren’t many takers for the course. Plus, not many students in the area opt for maths in senior school and prefer to go for commerce or humanities courses in college,” said Pratap Singh, principal of Government College in Sidhrawali, Pataudi.

An official from the Farrukhnagar college said that getting students to enrol in the college had been difficult. “We had to request students seeking admissions in Gurugram to take up courses in the new colleges. The response wasn’t great. However, if the demand increases in future, administration can be requested to start the courses again,” said the official, who didn’t wish to be quoted.

