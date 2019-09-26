MBBS, BDS admissions: At 63%, girls outnumber boys in Punjab’s medical, dental colleges, again

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:06 IST

Girl students have outnumbered their male counterparts in securing seats for courses in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab this year again.

Of a total of 2,002 students enrolled in these courses, 1,275 (63%) are female, keeping up with the trend of at least last five years when the number of girl students has been more than boys.

The figure was the highest in 2018 when over 66% of students admitted to MBBS and BDS courses were females. In 2016-17 session, 81% of students admitted to BDS were females. The figure was the highest for MBBS course in the 2015-16 academic session with 56% female students.

The figure has remained over 70% in BDS courses even as the girls managing to bag over 53% MBBS seats consecutively in the past five years.

Data furnished by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) shows that 609 (53%) girls secured MBBS seats, while boys got 536. The number is much higher in BDS as 667 (77%) students are girls with 191 boys only.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said more girls have not only been joining the courses, but they have also been performing better. “Among the 100 toppers, over 60 are girls,” he said.

“BDS has always been preferred by girls but now more of them are joining the MBBS course,” he added.

61% STUDENTS IN PG

COURSES ARE FEMALES

A similar trend has been witnessed in postgraduate medical courses as 61% of students admitted this year are girls at 364 of a total of 592.

This year, 236 (56%) girls were admitted to MS (master of surgery) course, while the number of boys is 182. In MS (PG diploma) course, 44 (73%) are girls with only 16 being boys.

In dental PG course, 84 (73%) girls joined MDS of a total of 114.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:06 IST