Meet the unsung force behind 63rd Maharashtra Kesari

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:38 IST

Pune: While wrestlers take centre stage and remain stars at the ongoing 63rd Maharashtra Kesari, the successful organisation of the prestigious event depends on certain, often ignored, people.

Sixty volunteers, 200 police personnel,60 bouncers, medical and catering team are on their toes since day one of the competition.

Doctors get the best seat to view a bout in the stadium, but they have their own challenges.

“Many wrestlers ask for medical treatment to take rest and we start the treatment once referee call us,” said Dr Vaibhav Patil, who is also a sports physiotherapist. Patil is accompanied by two more doctors.

“I am a part of Maharashtra Kesari medical team for the first time. We are focussing on providing quick treatment to wrestlers. Taking a call on the intensity of the player’s injury is something we have to take care,” said Dr Anuradha Sharma.

Referees also have their clinic before the start of the Maharshtra Kesari.

“We generally know all the rules, but at the clinic our senior guide us on how to take decision in crunch situations,” said Nilesh Marne, a referee who is officiating in Maharashtra Kesari for the third time.

“We need to be very alert and our decisions should be prompt,” he said.

Tough job

“Maharashtra Kesari attracts huge crowd from villages and controlling them sometimes becomes tricky. Kesari is happening in one of the stadiums for the first times as against open ground. Our aim is to give the sport a more professional look. Hence, there are bouncers, police and other teams for the first time,” explained Nachiket Joshi, incharge of security.

Managing coaches, supporters

When wrestlers enter the arena, one coach accompanies him, but many supporters follow him.

“To keep these other people (supporters) at a safe distance from the arena is important as it could lead to chaos. Volunteers have been strictly told to control these people,” said Milind Zodge, incharge of volunteers.

“Sponsors are included for the first time and it is because of their support that we have been able to make it a professional event. It is a start, many times even wrestlers don’t like if we tell them to practice only in allotted area or you will be not be allowed to come to arena with 10 -12 supporters. Participants are not used to all these instructions. I hope they will understand with passage of time,” said Mahesh Ghule, a volunteer.

Three time food for wrestlers, volunteers and security

“There are 45 teams and each has 24 members. We have given food coupons to the manager for every day. So, they just have to show coupons before entering the food arena,” said Hardik Yadav, food incharge.

Of-the-ground team

Referee: 125

Bouts for one referee in a session: 2

Neutral referees for every bout (referee and wrestlers cannot be from same district).

Volunteers: 60

Security: 60 bouncers; 200 police personals; Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be called for final

Medical team:

3 doctors; 3 nursing team; 4 ward boys; 1 medical room; 1 ambulance

Catering: Food for 1,500-2,000 people is prepared