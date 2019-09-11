Message is loud and clear: Noise pollution during Ganeshotstav is less than previous year

cities

Sep 11, 2019

Pune The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s (MPCB) noise pollution data recorded in the city during this year’s Ganpati festival shows overall noise levels lower as compared to last year. The average noise levels has crossed permissible limits, according to Dilip Khedkar, MPCB regional director.

According to noise pollution rules, the permissible decibel (dB) levels during the day is 50dB in silence zones and 55 dB in residential areas.

MPCB monitored noise levels at 18 locations across the city and found that the average was lower by 8 decibel (ambient) between 6 pm and midnight, as compared to last year. In Pune, MPCB recorded noise level for five days, including September 2, 3, 6, 8, and 12. While the data for immersion days on September 8 and September 12 will be compiled on Friday, noise levels on September 2, 3 and 6 were recorded higher than last year at Karve road, Yerawada and Mahatma Phule Mandai.

The noise level at Karve road on September 2 was recorded 84.9 dB (A) and Mandai on September 3 was recorded 81.1 dB(A). On September 6, the noise level at Gunjan theatre in Yerawada had reached 80.6 dB(A).

According to the 2018 report, September 13, which was first day of Ganeshotsav, Shivajinagar had witnessed the highest level of noise with 91.1 dB(A), while Mahatma Phule Mandai saw level of noise at 83.6 dB(A) on September 14. MPCB had recorded 89 dB(A)in Vishrantwadi as the highest noise level on September 17 and Kothrud (near Shivaji statue) had the highest noise level of 89 dB(A) and 95.9 dB(A) respectively on the same day.

“Our monitoring began on September 2 and will continue till immersion is over,” said Khedkar, adding that the noise level is lower compared to last few years.

“We are monitoring the noise using calibrated sound level meters (type II), which shows each location’s ambient noise levels produced during each second through graphs. The sound levels are measured using the decibel (dB) scale,” said Khedkar.

Noise-level monitoring points

The locations monitored are Shivaji nagar (Sakhar Sankul), Karve road (Nal stop), Swargate (Tilak road), Satara road (Balaji nagar), Shaniwar peth (Shaniwar wada), Yerawada (near Gunjan theatre), Laxmi road (Shagun chowk), Kothrud (near Shivaji putala), Mahatma Phule Mandai (near Mandai) , Saras Baug (Mitra Mandal chowk), Hadapsar (near Bhaji mandai), Parvati, Koregaon Park, Khadki (near bazar), MG Road, University road chowk, Aundh Parihar chowk, and Vishrantwadi.

