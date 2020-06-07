e-paper
Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana

Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana

Reason behind the extreme step is not known yet; family members living in Bihar have been informed about the incident

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
His co-worker was the first to discover the body when he returned home in the morning.
His co-worker was the first to discover the body when he returned home in the morning.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A migrant labourer allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Ludhiana’s Shivpuri area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The victim worked at a hosiery factory. His co-worker was the first to see the body hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday morning, when he returned home. He raised alarm and informed the police.

According to police, the victim was living here alone, while his wife and two children were in Bihar.

The police are investigating to know the reason behind the extreme step. No suicide note has recovered from the spot. The police have informed his family about the incident.

