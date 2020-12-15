Minor among 3-member gang held for robbery attempt on cab driver

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 20:01 IST

PUNE A minor boy is among three persons arrested for the attempted murder of a cab driver who resisted a robbery bid by the gang on Sinhagad road, early on Monday.

The two adults arrested have been identified as Umesh Kant Kumar Gautam alias Ubhya (22) a resident of Raigad nagar in Vadgaon Budrukh; Shankar alias Kolya Nana Raut (18) a resident of Janata Vasahat in Parvati;

The 17-year-old boy who was apprehended was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the two others were produced in a local court.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the local police as the cab driver was seriously injured and is now undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The injured driver has been identified as Arun Ranganath Lande (42), a resident of Ganga nagar area of Lakshmi colony in Fursungi.

Around 2:30am on Monday, the cab driver was passing through the Panmala area of Sinhagad road area when the three threw concrete blocks at the windshield of his moving car, according to a statement he gave to the police.

As the car stopped, the gang then approached the car and demanded money from Lande.

When he refused to give them money, they hit him in the head with another concrete block and then rained blows and kicks on him, according to his statement.

Assistant police inspector SY Dhumale of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307 (Attempted murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dattawadi police station.