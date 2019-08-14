Minor apprehended in a 2018 highway robbery case in Pune

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:41 IST

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday apprehended a minor boy in a robbery case registered in October 2018. The 17-year-old was nabbed by officials of Unit 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The teenager was among three people who were involved in the robbery that took place on October 24. The trio had robbed a man along the Pune-Bengaluru highway after blocking his vehicle. The accused fled with the victim’s mobile phone and ₹30,000 cash.

Constable Mayur Wadkar tracked the location of the victim’s mobile in Sangvi area and alerted senior police inspector Mohan Shinde. A team of crime branch officials reached the location and nabbed the teen found using the mobile phone.

Upon interrogation, he told the police that the two others who were with him included another minor (second minor) and Ganesh Hanumant Mote, 22, a resident of Kawadenagar in Sangvi, said Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

While the teenager was handed over to Hinjewadi police for further investigation, the police found that the second minor in the robbery was also the prime accused in the Hitesh Mulchandani, a Pimpri-based businessman, murder case. The second minor was apprehended by Pimpri police station officials in July.

The apprehended 17-year-old has a history of dacoity, robbery, attempted murder, vehicle theft and illegal gathering. He was produced in the Juvenile Justice Board, Yerawada by officials of Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 20:41 IST