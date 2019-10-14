Missing law student’s body found buried in basement of his former landlord’s house

cities

Oct 14, 2019

Ghaziabad: The Ghaizabad police Monday recovered the body of a 30-year-old law student, who was reported missing on October 9, from a pit in the basement of his former landlord’s house in Girdhar Enclave, Sahibabad. The police said the man went missing on the morning of October 9 and they came across the freshly cemented area in the basement on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh, from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He was a fourth-year law student a private college in Sahibabad. According to his family, Pankaj had left his rented home in the same locality around 9.50am on October 9 and was not to be seen thereafter. Earlier, Pankaj was living in the first-floor flat of a building owned by one Hari Om Singh.

Manish Kumar Singh, Pankaj’s brother who lives in Delhi, said, “After my brother went missing we checked with all his friends to know his whereabouts, but he could not be traced. I tried his phone around 11am on October 9 but it was switched off. Thereafter, I approached the police and lodged a complaint.”

The police lodged an FIR under the IPC 365 (kidnapping) at the Sahibabad police station and started their investigation during the course of which they also visited Pankaj’s former landlord.

An officer at Sahibabad police station said, “The victim’s family came to us on October 11 and told us verbally that Pankaj had gone missing. A formal complaint was filed a day later. Our teams visited the house of his former landlord in the same locality. After examining the basement, where three rooms were constructed, we found a freshly cemented area in one of the rooms. On investigation, we realised that something was buried there.”

“The man had vacated the flat there about 15 to 20 days ago to take up a new house on rent along with his room mate,” he said.

On Monday, accompanied by a magistrate, police started digging the cemented area.

“We found a man’s decomposed body at a depth of about six feet. It was sent for an autopsy. Hari Om had left his house on the day Pankaj went missing, and later his wife and two daughters also fled the house. The family’s disappearance aroused our suspicions. We are trying to trace them,” Rakesh Kumar Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad), said.

“The motive behind the murder is unclear. But Hair Om and his family will be tracked and questioned,” he said.

Pankaj’s father Narendra Singh said, “My son was also operating a cyber café and his business was flourishing. He was earning about ₹2,000 a day and Hari Om had wanted to take over the business. It is probable that my son was murdered over this.”

