Mission Indradhanush 2.0: Around 17,000 children, 5,000 pregnant women to be vaccinated in Agra

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 19:26 IST

The first phase of vaccination progarmme ‘Mission Indra-Dhanush 2.0’ began in Agra on Monday. During this seven-day initiative, around 17,000 children, aged 0-2 years, and 5,000 pregnant women would be vaccinated by teams of the health department.

The following phases of the programme would be rolled out on January 6, February 3 and March 2 in 2020, said officials.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Agra, Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa, said, “Children will be given protection against Rota virus as well as DPT (diphtheria, pertussis/ whooping cough, and tetanus), IPV (Inactivated polio vaccine), MR (Measles-Rubella) and other vaccinations. Pregnant women will be given Td (Tetanus and Diphtheria) vaccine.”

He said 33 centres will work in urban and rural Agra for this purpose.

Deputy CMO Dr Shashikant Rahul said, “On Saturday, a rally was organised in which students from various schools, religious leaders of different faiths and staff of the health department took part to generate awareness about the programme.”