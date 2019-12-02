e-paper
Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Mission Indradhanush 2.0: Around 17,000 children, 5,000 pregnant women to be vaccinated in Agra

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The first phase of vaccination progarmme ‘Mission Indra-Dhanush 2.0’ began in Agra on Monday. During this seven-day initiative, around 17,000 children, aged 0-2 years, and 5,000 pregnant women would be vaccinated by teams of the health department.

The following phases of the programme would be rolled out on January 6, February 3 and March 2 in 2020, said officials.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Agra, Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa, said, “Children will be given protection against Rota virus as well as DPT (diphtheria, pertussis/ whooping cough, and tetanus), IPV (Inactivated polio vaccine), MR (Measles-Rubella) and other vaccinations. Pregnant women will be given Td (Tetanus and Diphtheria) vaccine.”

He said 33 centres will work in urban and rural Agra for this purpose.

Deputy CMO Dr Shashikant Rahul said, “On Saturday, a rally was organised in which students from various schools, religious leaders of different faiths and staff of the health department took part to generate awareness about the programme.”

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report
Amit Shah sets a deadline to expel infiltrators from country, targets Rahul Gandhi
I respect you, Congress leader tells Nirmala Sitharaman. Then a jab
Manish Pandey gets married to Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands
‘Response within 7 seconds’: Bengaluru top cop after vet rape-murder
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
