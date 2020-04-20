e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mobile games rescued Sirsa siblings from boredom in isolation ward

Mobile games rescued Sirsa siblings from boredom in isolation ward

They had tested positive for Covid-19 along with their mother.

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 01:23 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Eight-year-old Arush (right) and his sister Aaina, 6, playing games on mobile phones during their time in the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital.
Eight-year-old Arush (right) and his sister Aaina, 6, playing games on mobile phones during their time in the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital. (SOURCED)
         

For eight-year-old Arush and six-year-old Aaina, online games came as a rescue from boredom at the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital.

They had tested positive for Covid-19 along with their mother, and were admitted to the Sirsa civil hospital. Their mother, however, was in the isolation ward of PGIMS in Rohtak.

When the health department gave permission to their father Amit Makkar, who runs a paying guest facility in Chandigarh and has tested negative thrice for the infection, to meet them at the isolation ward, the only demand his kids presented before him was of mobile phones.

Amit said, “I was quite worried after my wife and both children tested positive for Covid-19. But, I heaved a sigh of relief as no one else was found infected and doctors finally allowed me to look after my kids.”

He said the hospital staffers were polite and took best possible care of his children. “When I went to see them, Arush came running to me and asked me for a mobile phone so he can play games. I arranged phones for both of them,” he added.

“They hardly knew about the seriousness of the disease, but I was worried. The medical staff gave me a PPE kit whenever I went to meet them,” Amit added.

Chief medical officer Surender Nain said the condition of both the kids was stable and they have been spending time with their parents.

“The health department is visiting their house daily to keep track of them. During their isolation time, we had also seen them studying in the ward, which was a sight to behold,” Dr Nain added.

tags
top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities