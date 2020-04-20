Mobile games rescued Sirsa siblings from boredom in isolation ward

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 01:23 IST

For eight-year-old Arush and six-year-old Aaina, online games came as a rescue from boredom at the isolation ward of Sirsa civil hospital.

They had tested positive for Covid-19 along with their mother, and were admitted to the Sirsa civil hospital. Their mother, however, was in the isolation ward of PGIMS in Rohtak.

When the health department gave permission to their father Amit Makkar, who runs a paying guest facility in Chandigarh and has tested negative thrice for the infection, to meet them at the isolation ward, the only demand his kids presented before him was of mobile phones.

Amit said, “I was quite worried after my wife and both children tested positive for Covid-19. But, I heaved a sigh of relief as no one else was found infected and doctors finally allowed me to look after my kids.”

He said the hospital staffers were polite and took best possible care of his children. “When I went to see them, Arush came running to me and asked me for a mobile phone so he can play games. I arranged phones for both of them,” he added.

“They hardly knew about the seriousness of the disease, but I was worried. The medical staff gave me a PPE kit whenever I went to meet them,” Amit added.

Chief medical officer Surender Nain said the condition of both the kids was stable and they have been spending time with their parents.

“The health department is visiting their house daily to keep track of them. During their isolation time, we had also seen them studying in the ward, which was a sight to behold,” Dr Nain added.