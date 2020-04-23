Mohali admn bans sale of liquor, tobacco amid Covid-19 outbreak

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:00 IST

In a bid to contain and prevent of the spread of Covid-19, the district administration prohibited the sale of liquor and tobacco.

Deputy commissioner and chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, Girish Dayalan, said the decision was taken to avoid community outbreak. He said it had been ordered that spitting in public places will be prohibited and any violation will invite criminal proceedings under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).