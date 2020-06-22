Mohali-based Congress leader’s son sent to Ludhiana jail in attempt to murder case

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:44 IST

The son of a Congress leader, who was arrested for allegedly firing at his 22-year-old friend, was sent to Ludhiana jail on Monday by a local court here.

Davinder Singh, alias Damni, was held on June 19 and sent to one-day police remand. He told the police that the victim, Jagdeep, was allegedly flirting with his fiancée, thus infuriating him.

Mohan Singh, the victim’s father, said that the allegations levelled by Damni against his son were false, adding that the accused’s family was pressuring them for a compromise. Gurveer Singh, the victim’s counsel, argued before the court that the police should also add charges against Damni’s father whose weapon was used in the crime.

Police said that they were investigating the role of the accused’s father and will take action as per law.

On June 16, Damni was travelling with Jagdeep on the airport road when he stopped his car and an argument broke out. He shot Jagdeep in the back and chest with his father’s licensed 12-bore gun, leaving his friend seriously injured. Jagdeep was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Damni.