Mohali confirms four fresh Covid-19 cases, count now 208

cities

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 02:14 IST

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Mohali, taking the district count to 208.

The patients include a 23-year-old Zirakpur man, who had recently travelled to Delhi; a 56-year-old man from Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur; and a 48-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both residents of Baltana. They are contacts of an already positive patient.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

On Friday, four more patients were discharged from the hospital, bringing down the active patients to 67. Out of total 208 positive patients in the district, 138 have recovered and three have died.

PARTS OF MUBARAKPUR DECLARED MICRO-CONTAINMENT ZONE

After Jawaharpur village, now Mubarakpur village in Dera Bassi has been declared a micro-containment zone by the Mohali administration. The announcement came after 15 new Covid-19 cases surfaced in the area in the past one week.

Only a limited area is sealed in a “micro-containment zone”. These include the main market of Mubarakpur and the area from the government ayurvedic dispensary to the village’s main road.

“Out of the 35 cases in Mohali in the past week, 30 are from Dera Bassi alone, including 15 from Mubarakpur,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, adding that the micro-containment zone will help contain the spread of the virus.

In all, Dera Bassi accounts for 53% (110) of the total 208 cases in Mohali district. The first case in Dera Bassi was reported in Jawaharpur village on April 4. The village was declared containment-free on May 25 after 51 days of lockdown.