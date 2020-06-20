e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali confirms four fresh Covid-19 cases, count now 208

Mohali confirms four fresh Covid-19 cases, count now 208

On Friday, four more patients were discharged from the hospital, bringing down the active patients to 67.

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 02:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Out of total 208 positive patients in Mohali district, 138 have recovered and three have died.
Out of total 208 positive patients in Mohali district, 138 have recovered and three have died.(HT FIle Photo)
         

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Mohali, taking the district count to 208.

The patients include a 23-year-old Zirakpur man, who had recently travelled to Delhi; a 56-year-old man from Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur; and a 48-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both residents of Baltana. They are contacts of an already positive patient.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

On Friday, four more patients were discharged from the hospital, bringing down the active patients to 67. Out of total 208 positive patients in the district, 138 have recovered and three have died.

PARTS OF MUBARAKPUR DECLARED MICRO-CONTAINMENT ZONE

After Jawaharpur village, now Mubarakpur village in Dera Bassi has been declared a micro-containment zone by the Mohali administration. The announcement came after 15 new Covid-19 cases surfaced in the area in the past one week.

Only a limited area is sealed in a “micro-containment zone”. These include the main market of Mubarakpur and the area from the government ayurvedic dispensary to the village’s main road.

“Out of the 35 cases in Mohali in the past week, 30 are from Dera Bassi alone, including 15 from Mubarakpur,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh, adding that the micro-containment zone will help contain the spread of the virus.

In all, Dera Bassi accounts for 53% (110) of the total 208 cases in Mohali district. The first case in Dera Bassi was reported in Jawaharpur village on April 4. The village was declared containment-free on May 25 after 51 days of lockdown.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In