Mohali district sees spike in Covid deaths in December

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 22:37 IST

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 has seen a spike in Mohali district this month, with 39 patients succumbing to the virus till December 15, as compared to 29 and 42 casualties in October and November, respectively.

The highest number of deaths, at 122, was recorded in September, followed by 71 in August.

After the September surge, which also accounted for 6,116 fresh cases, the number came down to 1,990 in October. However, it is again on the rise, with 3,140 cases in November and 1,701 in the first half of December.

Mohali city continues to account for bulk of the cases in the district, with 1,399 (82%) reported in the past 15 days.

Civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said people are not taking precautions, and resorting to self-medication instead of going to hospitals on developing symptoms, which is leading to complications and deaths.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said testing has been increased in the district and the civil surgeon has been asked to ensure round-the-clock availability of sampling teams at the district hospital with two dedicated mobile teams for the needy.

Fatality rate highest, recovery rate lowest in tricity

Three people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the district’s toll to 318 and fatality rate to 1.85%. Meanwhile, 101 tested positive, including 69 in Mohali city.

The district has recorded 17,169 cases so far, of which 14,747 (85.9%) have been cured, including 134 discharged on Tuesday. The number of active cases stands at 2,104.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two deaths and there was no casualty in Panchkula district for eighth consecutive day.

With 42 fresh cases, Chandigarh’s tally has climbed to 18,776, of which 635 are still active.

Those who died have been identified as a 61-year-old man from Sector 24 and a 78-year-old man from Sector 30. The death toll stands at 304 (1.6%).

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood was among 139 patients discharged, which took the number of those cured to 17,837 (95%).

In Panchkula district, 25 fresh cases surfaced, taking the count to 9,521. Except one case from Pinjore, all cases were reported from Panchkula city.

There are 426 active cases in the district, as 8,960 (94%) patients have recovered and 135 (1.4%) have died so far.