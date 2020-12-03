e-paper
‘Mohali emerging as leading IT player at global level’

Principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce and IT, Alok Shekhar said the Punjab government was offering plots to the prospective players in Mohali IT City through Greater Mohali Area Development Authority

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Mohali is rapidly developing into the next big IT hub in Punjab and strong presence of IT giants such as Infosys, Software Technology Park of India, Quark City, Bestech Towers is a testimony to the city’s growing stature as a leading player in the IT sector at global level, said principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce and IT, Alok Shekhar during his visit here on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab government was offering plots to the prospective players in Mohali IT City through Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). “IT City is very strategically located in close proximity to the International Airport and surrounded by existing Aerocity, World Trade Centre, and leading research and academic institutes,” he added.

Shekhar said the presence of leading institutes of India like IIT Ropar, Indian School of Business, NIPER, IISER, and NABI is helping Mohali develop into a modern technical hub of Punjab.

Infosys development centre head Sameer Goel also shared plans to expand their footprint at the IT City.

