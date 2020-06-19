e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali man ends life, wife booked for abetment

Mohali man ends life, wife booked for abetment

The deceased’s mother complained to the police that he was upset due to harassment by his wife.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked a woman for abetment to suicide after her 42-year-old husband ended his life by hanging himself at their house in Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon, on Friday.

Police said no suicide note was found, but the deceased’s mother alleged that he was upset due to harassment by his wife. On her complaint, the deceased’s wife was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.

top news
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra; TDP nominee loses 6 party votes
YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra; TDP nominee loses 6 party votes
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In