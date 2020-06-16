e-paper
Mohali MC plans to extend sanitation contract by 1 year

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar said the tender could not be floated due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Unable to extend the sanitation contract despite its expiry, the municipal corporation (MC) has written to the local bodies department for a one-year extension.

Currently, Lions company manages the city’s sanitation.

The contract ended on June 15. The norms mandate that the tender process is initiated 45 days before its expiry.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar said the tender could not be floated due to the Covid-19 lockdown. “We have already written to local bodies department for an extension,” he said.

On the other hand, former Congress councilor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said if MC allowed more than three another months to the firm, he will approach the court.

He said the contract was allotted in 2015 when the MC House was not elected. “The contract was given under the pressure of the then Akali government. While the original contract was for Rs 1.05 crore per month, the firm was being Rs 1.35 crore,” Bedi alleged.

“When the corporation officials know that the company’s work is not satisfactory, why was the contract area increased? Councillors have also been repeatedly raising complaints regarding city’s poor cleanliness,” he said.

