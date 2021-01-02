e-paper
Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors

Mohali MC takes over water supply in GMADA sectors

While GMADA charged ₹10 per 1,000 litres on an average, the MC charges just ₹1.8 for the same quantity of water

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Mohali municipal corporation on Friday took over the operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage in Sectors 66-69 and 76-80 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority.

This comes as a huge relief for residents of Sohana, Kumbra and other localities falling in these sectors, as they were paying much higher user charges.

While GMADA charged ₹10 per 1,000 litres on an average, the MC charges just ₹1.8 for the same quantity of water.

Residents had been demanding rationalisation of the tariff for long. After much deliberations, on December 23, a memorandum of understanding was signed by executive engineers of both the authorities in the presence of cabinet minister and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

GMADA has sent a final water bill to residents and asked them to deposit the amount by January 15. The next bill will be issued by the MC.

