Mohali restaurant owner held for flouting curfew norms

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:39 IST

The owner of a restaurant in Phase 1 was arrested for flouting the night curfew rules on Tuesday night.

The accused, Bhupinder Singh, runs a restaurant, “Burger and Cheese Lover’s”, in Phase 1.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station, said, “During patrolling, we found the restaurant operating beyond the permissible hours after night curfew was imposed from 10pm. The owner was arrested and booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.” He was later released on bail.