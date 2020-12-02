e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali restaurant owner held for flouting curfew norms

Mohali restaurant owner held for flouting curfew norms

Was operating his restaurant post 10pm on Tuesday.

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The owner of a restaurant in Phase 1 was arrested for flouting the night curfew rules on Tuesday night.

The accused, Bhupinder Singh, runs a restaurant, “Burger and Cheese Lover’s”, in Phase 1.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station, said, “During patrolling, we found the restaurant operating beyond the permissible hours after night curfew was imposed from 10pm. The owner was arrested and booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.” He was later released on bail.

top news
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Install CCTV cameras in offices of CBI, ED and NIA: Supreme Court
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
RJD begins probe into poll defeat, focus on Kosi & seemanchal rout
RJD begins probe into poll defeat, focus on Kosi & seemanchal rout
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
Covid: As UK clears vaccine, what’s status of made-in-India Covaxin’s trials?
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In