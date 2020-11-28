Mohali’s Covid count breaches 15,000 mark with 156 new cases

cities

With 156 fresh cases cropping up on Friday, Mohali’s Covid tally crossed the 15,000 mark – eight months after its first case was reported on March 21.

The district also confirmed another Covid casualty, taking the toll to 274.

Of the total 15,085 cases now, 1,901 remain active.

Among the fresh infections on Friday, 112 were from Mohali (urban), 20 from Dhakoli, nine from Kharar, four each from Gharuan and Lalru, three from Dera Bassi and one from Kurali.

These included two employees of the birth and deaths department of the Zirakpur municipal council. Therefore, the office has been closed till December 1.

Mohali has witnessed an uptick in cases since the beginning of November, registering 2,634 cases in the past 27 days, of which 76% are from Mohali city (1,992). The recovery rate also declined from 93.7% in October to 87% now.

106 new cases in Chandigarh, 39 in Panchkula

Chandigarh confirmed 106 new Covid cases on Friday, taking the total to 17,157, while no death was reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,190 cases patients are still infected. The city also recorded 85 recoveries, pushing the total recoveries to 15,697. As many as 1,644 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 270 patients have succumbed to the virus till now.

Panchkula also reported no death, but 39 people tested positive for the virus. With this, the total cases went up to 8,519, of which 481 are active cases, while 7,911 have been discharged and 127 have died.

Medical interns to help with vaccination programme in UT

Chandigarh The first-high level meeting regarding the Covid-19 vaccination programme was held on Friday, where the administration decided to train and recruit medical interns and final-year MBBS students for its execution.

Suggestions were taken from doctors at PGIMER, and officials of the UT health department, municipal corporation and police department. “A suggestion was put forward that final-year MBBS students, as well as interns, be trained for the vaccination exercise whenever it takes place,” UT adviser Manoj Parida said.