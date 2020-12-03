e-paper
Mohali traffic police pool money to get patch mended on Airport Road

Mohali traffic police pool money to get patch mended on Airport Road

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Workers filling up a damaged patch on the Airport Road in Mohali on Wednesday.
Workers filling up a damaged patch on the Airport Road in Mohali on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

In a unique initiative, the Mohali traffic police got the patchwork of a badly potholed section of the Airport Road done by contributing funds from their pockets.

Superintendent of police (traffic) Gurjot Singh Kaler said that a few days ago it came to their knowledge that the Airport Road near Chhat village in Zirakpur was dotted with potholes, posing a threat to commuters’ lives.

Kaler that the Mohali traffic police under the supervision of SSP Satinder Singh was striving hard towards making roads safer and secure for residents.

In line with the development, Zirakpur traffic in-charge Ombir Singh and his team also got potholes covered to prevent accidents. Getting the work done through personal contribution till the overhauling of the road wasn’t done by agencies concerned was a voluntary exercise, he said.

“We hope that everyone will continue to extend their support to Mohali traffic police by abiding by the traffic rules,” added Kaler.

When contacted, executive engineer of GMADA Gurjeet Singh said, “We have handed over the said stretch to National Highways Authority of India and they will repair it.”

