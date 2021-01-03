e-paper
Mohali traffic SP submits report on making Airport Road's killer S-curve safer

Mohali traffic SP submits report on making Airport Road’s killer S-curve safer

Installation of mirrors and reflectors and construction of speed breakers are some of the suggestions made in the report submitted to GMADA chief engineer

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:06 IST
Hillary Victor
Airport Road saw around 200 fatal accidents in 2019-20, with 17 of them at this S-curve alone, which has been tagged as a black spot.
Installation of mirrors and reflectors and construction of speed breakers are some of the suggestions made by superintendent of police, traffic, Mohali, Gurjot Singh Kaler to make the deadly S-curve on Airport Road safer.

On December 4, a woman and her teen daughter lost their lives after a sand-laden tipper hit their two-wheeler at this blind curve near Mata Gujri Gurdwara in Sector 70. Following this, Kaler inspected the spot and prepared a report, which has been submitted to the chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

“I have suggested installation of mirrors and reflectors besides construction of speed breakers at the spot. We also observed that crash barriers installed by GMADA have broken and illegal cuts have been made, where commuters take U-turn, risking their lives,” he said.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said he has received the report and the staff is working on it.

According to data provided by the Mohali police, Airport Road saw around 200 fatal accidents in 2019-20, with 17 of them at this S-curve alone, which has been tagged as a black spot. The curve had to be constructed after a gurdwara refused to give up land for the road.

Former executive engineer NS Kalsi said it is possible to straighten the road by constructing a new stretch on government land in Sector 77 opposite the existing curve. “When the road was being constructed, we had warned GMADA that the curve will prove fatal, but to no avail. Now, it is one of the most accident-prone spots in Mohali,” he said.

In April 2019, Punjab traffic advisor Navdeep Asija, after conducting a three-dimensional safety audit using drones, had revealed major flaws in the design of Airport Road, and stated in is report that it is not pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

