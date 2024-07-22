Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.56 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 23, 2024 29.35 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 29.19 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 34.68 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 34.71 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 33.93 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 29.98 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 32.85 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 22, 2024, is 33.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.56 °C and 36.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.38 °C and 34.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.With temperatures ranging between 28.56 °C and 36.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 123.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

