Months after teen’s death in mishap, mom seeks closure

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:48 IST

After Vandana Matthew, 41, lost her 18-year-old daughter eight months ago, she has been doing the rounds of NRI Coastal police station, seeking the teen’s mobile phone.

On June 29 last year, her daughter Aradhana died while returning from a shrine in Nerul with her friend after a dumper knocked down their bike. She said the police took away the phone after the accident.

“The police returned her gold earrings and her cross pendant. But, they kept her phone saying they need to investigate and will return it soon. I want the phone so I can speak to her friends and find her friend who was with her. I need to know what happened that day so I can get the closure,” said Vandana, who lost her husband 12 years ago. Aradhana used to work at a shopping mall in Nerul, like her mother and elder sister. In June last year, Aradhana told her mother that she would be staying with her grandmother for a couple of days. The next day, Vandana got news of the accident. Aradhana’s friend sustained minor injuries.

After learning that Aradhana’s friend lived in Belapur, Vandana decided to go there. The road to the village is through the spot where the accident took place. “Passing through the accident spot, I fainted many times,” she said. After reaching the village, she learnt the friend and his family had shifted.

The then investigating officer, assistant police inspector Hrishikesh Ghadge, said police did not keep the phone as it was not part of the investigation. “We only need phones of victims if it helps in tracing the accused or assists in incomplete cases. In this case, the dumper driver was arrested and the charge sheet filed. The charge sheet does not include the phone as part of evidence,” said Ghadge.

Tanveer Shaikh, senior inspector at NRI police station, said he will look into the case and speak to the woman and help look for her daughter’s phone.