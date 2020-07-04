e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / More people turning towards smaller cities with more green spaces: Survey

More people turning towards smaller cities with more green spaces: Survey

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:41 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

An international research survey has found that one of the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak is that more people are thinking about living in smaller cities than metropolises, and seeking green and open spaces. The survey spoke to over 550 decision-makers, policy experts and business owners in over 45 countries, including India.

Titled “Project Impact: Impact of Covid-19 on Cities and Mobility”, the survey was conducted between May 1 and June 7, via questionnaire and interviews by global think tank Cities Forum, Gujarat-based CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CDRF); GIZ, a German development agency, and Ideal Management Consultants. Subjects shared their responses via questionnaires and interviews.

The survey found 89% of respondents felt cities need to invest more in cycling and walking infrastructure and 76% felt working remotely had made them question the decision to live in big cities. “There is a strong likelihood of people preferring to live in smaller cities rather than large cities,” reads the report, adding that 88% feel inclined to working and living in areas with more green and open spaces. Of the experts, 49% predicted smaller cities with lower densities will be preferable in the immediate future.

Shailendra Kaushik, co-founder, Cities Forum, said, “Many experts believe that the trend of shifting to smaller cities has already begun. This will also result in land-use changes in cities where mixed-neighbourhoods will be preferred and there will be a reduction in overall mobility demand.”

Respondents said public transit trips will not return to pre-Covid levels immediately and the confidence to travel in public transport will only increase gradually.

PRK Murthy, director (projects), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, has been quoted in the report saying, “I expect there would be drastic reductions in the demand for public transport. The demand for public transport would be less in the first two to five years and in the long term, after five years, the demand for public transport is expected to reach pre Covid-19 levels.”

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In