MPCB issues closure notices to 7 firms for polluting Waldhuni river

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:05 IST

A day after the Waldhuni river turned orange owing to pollution, the Kalyan division of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Thursday issued closure directions to seven units in Ambernath’s Anand Nagar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area for releasing untreated effluents into the river.

“We have closed seven industries in Ambernath MIDC after the board was informed that the Waldhuni river had turned orange in colour. We have been monitoring the area since Monday. On Thursday, we served closure directions to the companies responsible for releasing untreated effluents into the river. On receiving the closure directions, the companies have to stop their operations and their power and water supplies will also be disconnected,” said E Ravendiran, member secretary, MPCB.

On allegations of industrial units polluting water bodies, Umesh Tayde, the president of Additional Ambernath Manufacturers Association (AAMA) has passed the buck to MIDC. “MIDC has not provided any facilities of storm water drainage in the area and thus the effluents from the industrial units are released into the river,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of MPCB officials had collected samples from the river to determine the chemicals released into the water body. The officials will receive the report in one or two days from the laboratory.

On Wednesday, Ambernath locals complained to the MPCB about the change in the river’s colour. Residents said the river emitted a foul stench and claimed the industrial units in MIDC were releasing untreated effluents into the river.

“This happens often; the river turns red or orange all of a sudden. There is foul smell in the premises throughout the day sometimes. On Wednesday, the odour was so bad that one could not even stand near the river. Later, the colour of the river changed to black on Thursday. I am living in the village since my childhood and we have seen the river turning into a nullah,” said Naresh Gaykar, 38, from Kakole village, Anand Nagar MIDC.

According to him, authorities have not been addressing the issue. “Authorities don’t come here to monitor the river. We villagers monitor the river and inform environment groups and activists, who the approach the court,” Gaykar said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court (SC) had slammed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for failing to ensure that untreated sewage is not released into the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers. The court was hearing a petition filed by environmental group Vanashakti.

Vanashakti’s founder Stalin D said, “The changing colour of the river is due to the untreated discharge of effluents into by the factories. This shows how serious the pollution control board is about monitoring the river. Even the industries are least bothered about the apex court monitoring the river. It is blasphemous to see the river turn into a drain.”

On Monday, civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has called a meeting of representatives of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), MPCB, KDMC and Vanashakti to discuss the status of the construction of the sewage treatment plants in the area and the further course of action.

“The civic body is trying all possible ways to set up sewer networks to curb pollution,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be named.