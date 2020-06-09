e-paper
Multani case: Former cop records statement in Mohali court

Former Punjab policeman Gurmeet Singh Pinki is the whistle-blower for the alleged involvement of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani.

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Former cop Gurmeet Singh Pinki, the whistle-blower in the alleged involvement of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, recorded his statement before the duty magistrate in the district court here on Tuesday.

Pinky recorded his statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

Morever, Saini was granted bail in anticipation of being nominated under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC by the court of additional district and sessions judge Monika Goyal.

Taking cognizance of the case proceedings, the complainant Palwinder Singh Multani, brother of Balwant Singh Multani, has moved an application before sessions judge Rajinder Singh Rai seeking transfer of the case from the court of judge Goyal.

Multani in his application has alleged that he fears unfair proceedings in the case because of which he has sought transfer of the case.

The hearing on transfer of the case and further arguments on Pinki’s statement will come up on June 15.

Earlier, Pinki had appeared before the special investigating team and recorded his statement.

