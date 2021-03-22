Mumbai hookah parlour raided, six held for flouting Covid-19 norms

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour at Ghatkopar here and arrested six persons for allegedly violating the coronavirus norms, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted late on Saturday night, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, action was taken against the hookah parlour. Many people there were found not wearing mask despite the instructions. The manager of the joint and its customers were arrested during the operation," the official of Tilak Nagar police station said.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), he said, adding that further investigation is underway.