Home / Cities / Mumbai hookah parlour raided, six held for flouting Covid-19 norms
cities

Mumbai hookah parlour raided, six held for flouting Covid-19 norms

The accused were booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection)
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The raid was conducted late on Saturday night.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour at Ghatkopar here and arrested six persons for allegedly violating the coronavirus norms, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted late on Saturday night, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, action was taken against the hookah parlour. Many people there were found not wearing mask despite the instructions. The manager of the joint and its customers were arrested during the operation," the official of Tilak Nagar police station said.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 188 (disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai news mumbai coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP