1 dead, 18 injured as ST bus rams into stationary trailer on Mumbai Pune Expressway
The Panvel Taluka police have booked the deceased Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver and a trailer driver following an accident that killed one and injured 18 – four of them with serious injuries – on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Saturday.
The accident occurred at around 2.30am near Kon village of Panvel taluka.
“A trailer had stalled on the second lane going towards Mumbai when a ST bus going from Solapur to Virar rammed from behind, killing the bus driver on the spot. Most of the passengers were asleep without holding onto anything for support. As a result, most of them suffered minor injuries,” Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station, said.
The injured were taken to MGM, Kamothe Hospital.
Meanwhile, the deceased ST bus driver, identified as Abhiman Achut Gayakhe (33) from Osmanabad, was taken to Panvel civil hospital for post-mortem. Krishna Ashok Tupe (36), the trailer driver who sustained minor injuries, is undergoing treatment.
-
Delhi government to begin ‘Spoken English’ courses to train students
To help individuals become fluent in English communication, the Delhi government is set to launch a course that will train students in 'Spoken English'. To help such children become fluent in English, the government is initiating a 'Spoken English' course which will be run by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. Evening and weekend courses will be available for those who might be doing part-time jobs, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
-
‘I love the way Lucknow is rooted in its khane ki parampara’
Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani is impressed with the blend of Lucknow's old-world charm and modernity, keeping alive the tradition of food culture. Ratnani feels every place needs to move to the future while carrying the traditions along. Chef and TV anchor recently went on a food trial during his stay. Next trip Ratnani has decided to focus on traditional home-kitchen experience.
-
#LucknowRains: Time for chai-pakora and bun!
After a long dry spell, as it started to rain in Lucknow since Wednesday, the change of weather has started drawing people back to street food. Seeing the good weather, we all friends living in Gomti Nagar extension decided to have stroll and enjoy some snacks. “Adding flavours to monsoon, we have added Bombay Street Menu which includes vada pao, dabeli, missal pav, sandwich, keema pav and chai.”
-
HC issues notice to Karnataka govt on petition against anti-conversion law
The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the state government in a petition challenging the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the dispensation. The petition was filed by Delhi-based Evangelical Fellowship of India and the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and heard by a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion law was passed through an ordinance.
-
'World wants to invest in Karnataka': BJP's swipe on KTR
The Karnataka BJP has taken a jibe at Telangana IT minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR) after Karnataka topped the NITI Aayog India Innovative Index for the third time in a row. The world wants to invest in Karnataka, KTR was told. In the latest edition of NITI Aayog India Innovative Index, Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood in second, third and fourth places in the top states list after Karnataka.
