1 Ganesh idol immersion at a time from same building; BMC issues guidelines for 10th day

In view of the 10th-day immersion of the ongoing Ganesh festival on Sunday, the Brihanmumnai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said 25,000 of its workers will be on duty. The BMC has issued guidelines restricting of immersion of more than one Ganesh idol together, in the case of same building or chawl. According to BMC, if there are more than one idol immersions, they have to keep a safe time gap between the two.

The civic body has appealed that children and senior citizens should avoid going to the immersion site. Further, the BMC has ruled out that not more than five people (preferably fully vaccinated), will be allowed at immersion site for household idols, followed by not more than 10 people (preferably fully vaccinated) will be allowed at immersion site for idols of Ganesh mandals.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said, “Around 715 lifeguards have been appointed at various natural and artificial immersion sites. We have also arranged for 338 nirmlaya kalash to dispose of flowers, followed by 182 mobile nirmalay kalash. Around 185 mobile control rooms have been set up; 144 first aid centres, 39 ambulances also have been arranged.”

The statement further added, “The BMC has arranged for 145 reception rooms, 84 temporary mobile toilets, 3,707 floodlights, 116 searchlights, 48 observation towers, 36 motorboats, 30 German rafts at natural immersion sites have also been provided.”

Further, the BMC has appealed that the citizens should carry out immersion at their homes, in case of an eco-friendly idol. The BMC has appealed that citizen should also avoid going to natural immersion sites and should conduct immersion at the artificial ponds set up by the civic body. Lastly, the BMC has also not allowed any procession or usage of loudspeakers on the last day of immersion. The citizens are requested to prohibit rituals at immersion spots. Citizens are asked to wear masks, carry sanitisers and follow social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, a 31% dip was recorded in the immersion of Ganesh idols in 2020 compared to 2019. The BMC attributed this fall to Covid-19, as many preferred to conduct immersion at their home or inside their buildings. According to the figures provided by the BMC, around 1.35 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed in 2020 compared to 1.96 lakh idols immersed in 2019. However, usage of artificial ponds for immersion doubled from 33,000 in 2019 to 70,000 in 2020. The increased usage of artificial ponds the BMC said was owing to the 2km limit imposed for immersion.