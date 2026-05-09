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10 arrested in MD trafficking case

Ten people, including two women, were arrested and 6.8 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹13.61 crore was seized after police busted an alleged drug trafficking racket operating across Mumbai, Mira Road and Gujarat.

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: Ten people, including two women, were arrested and 6.8 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth 13.61 crore was seized after police busted an alleged drug trafficking racket operating across Mumbai, Mira Road and Gujarat.

10 arrested in MD trafficking case

According to police, the operation began on April 4 after officers received information about a couple allegedly peddling drugs from their residence in Naya Nagar, Mira Road East.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided the flat and allegedly recovered 1.3 kg of MD, a synthetic stimulant commonly used as a party drug, valued at 2.66 crore from the residence of accused Firdos Arbaz Qureshi.

Investigators said the seized narcotics allegedly belonged to her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. Following the recovery, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

During further investigation, police arrested several accused from Mumbai, Mira Road and Gujarat for their alleged involvement in the drug supply network. Officials said a total of 6.8 kg of MD worth approximately 13.61 crore has been recovered so far.

 
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