Mumbai: The Thane crime branch has busted a fake call centre in Mumbra that allegedly cheated US citizens by impersonating employees of a leading cybersecurity and antivirus company.

10 booked for defrauding US citizens

Police said the accused contacted US residents, claiming their computers or mobile devices were infected with viruses. Posing as members of McAfee’s “Fraud Prevention Security Team”, they allegedly persuaded victims to grant remote access to their devices and then siphoned money from their bank accounts using stolen banking credentials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Acting on a tip-off, multiple crime branch teams raided a unit in DG City, Amrut Nagar, Mumbra.

“The call centre was being operated under the name M3 J Global Connect Private Limited. We learnt that it was run by Nadeem Naseem Shaikh, 34, a school dropout and resident of Rabodi in Thane, who had rented the premises,” said a police officer.

During the raid, police found nine other employees allegedly engaged in making fraudulent calls to US citizens using scripts prepared for the operation.

“The callers introduced themselves as representatives of McAfee and warned victims that their devices had been infected by viruses that could lead to financial fraud. The calls were then transferred to different individuals posing as officials from various departments. Once they gained access to the devices, they allegedly withdrew money from the victims’ bank accounts,” the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against 10 persons under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against 10 persons under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}