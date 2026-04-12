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100-cr PNB fraud case: 11 get bail as CBI court cites completed probe, no need for custody

In near-identical orders passed for all accused, Special Judge J P Darekar recorded that none of the accused were arrested during the investigation and had appeared before the court pursuant to summons issued after the filing of the charge sheet

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday granted bail to 11 accused in a 100-crore loan fraud case involving Punjab National Bank (PNB), observing that the investigation is complete, no custodial interrogation was sought during the probe, and all material evidence has already been seized.  

Wooden gavel and books on wooden table

In near-identical orders passed for all accused, Special Judge J P Darekar recorded that none of the accused were arrested during the investigation and had appeared before the court pursuant to summons issued after the filing of the charge sheet. The court further noted that “nothing remains to be recovered or discovered” from them.

The case pertains to loans sanctioned to Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Ltd between 2013 and 2017 for purchasing 335 commercial vehicles. The CBI alleges the firm and its promoters secured loans through misrepresentation, failed to fully hypothecate assets, and diverted funds.

As per the FIR lodged in December 2022, only about 240 vehicles were documented against loans worth around 100 crore. Several vehicles were allegedly untraceable or financed elsewhere, causing the bank a loss of 87.46 crore.

 
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