10,429 children selected for RTE in Thane district; admission dates extended to April 29

Thane District Primary Education Department has extended the dates for RTE admissions till April 29. A total of 10,429 children have been selected across Thane district for RTE admissions. These are for the 12,267 seats available for admission under the RTE for the academic year 2022-23.

Till now, 4,429 children have been confirmed admission. There are around 500 children on the waiting list currently. Meanwhile, the Zilla Parishad officials have appealed to the parents of the others who have been selected to follow the government procedure and secure the admission of their wards.

This year, 648 schools were eligible for the RTE admission process. These include civic and Zilla Parishad schools across the district. For Class 1, there are 11,469 seats and 798 seats in the pre-primary section are available. These children have been selected from the 25,000 applicants that were received overall across the district.

Bhausaheb Karekar, Primary Education Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad, said, “In the last few years, with the help of various activities and campaigns, awareness regarding the RTE process has increased. We are getting an overwhelming response every year. We are currently in the process of parents confirming the admission received after which we will have the final admission list.”

The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district. Every selected student has received an allotment letter, which needs to be submitted along with the necessary documents at the nearest verification centre. The documents will be verified and an admission receipt will be issued that needs to be submitted in the respective schools.