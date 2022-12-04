113 trees missing in Goregaon; BMC uses census data to file complaint

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against two people for felling 113 trees in the Goregaon East area after receiving complaints of illegal tree trimming and chopping.

Based on the complaint filed by the official of P South ward (comprising Goregaon East and West) the Dindoshi police has registered an FIR against Father Denzil Correia and one unknown person of St. Joseph’s Church located at Mohan Gokhale Road in Goregaon East.

Rajesh Akre, the assistant municipal commissioner of P South ward, said, “When the staff visited the spot, a landfilling work was underway, hence we decided to check the tree census data which has records of all the trees. As per the data, there were 139 trees on the land and upon our inspection, there were only 26 trees on the land. This means, 113 trees went missing between 2016 to 2022. We immediately filed an FIR and also sent a letter to Dindoshi police station asking them to act.”

The FIR was registered under sections 21 and 8 of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 against the two accused. As per the FIR, BMC officials initially visited the area on November 15 and found out that there was landfilling work going on in the area.

After obtaining the tree census data, BMC officials visited the area again on November 21, 2022 and found that 113 trees were missing from the area.

An official from the Dindoshi police station said, “If there are any irregularities or illegal construction there, we will investigate and file an FIR for that as well.”

Father Correia on the other hand maintains that no trees were chopped in the area.

“Not a single tree has been cut here. I, as a priest, encourage youth to plant more trees. If BMC is saying trees have been cut here, let them come and prove it. We have not even cut a single branch.”